CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.