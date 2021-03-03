People s United Financial Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.42.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

