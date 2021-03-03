Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 2,442,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,348,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

SLGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

