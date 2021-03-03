Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 2,442,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,348,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
SLGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.
Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)
Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.
