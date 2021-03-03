National Bank Financial Comments on CAE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $79,964,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $25,852,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in CAE by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 128,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CAE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,197,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

