AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

ACV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. 45,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,555. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

