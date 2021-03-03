Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $95.00 at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $90.30.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

