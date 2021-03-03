Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Trading Up 5.5%

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 934,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 728,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

About Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.