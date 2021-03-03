IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading 5.7% Higher

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.49. 557,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 685,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a market cap of $581.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 1,837,025 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,494,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 424,379 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

