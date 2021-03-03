M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Shares Gap Down to $146.50

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.91), but opened at GBX 142 ($1.86). M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) shares last traded at GBX 143.22 ($1.87), with a volume of 102,016 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.90. The company has a market capitalization of £165.32 million and a PE ratio of -144.00.

In related news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87). Also, insider Moray MacLennan acquired 561,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

