Sepio Capital LP Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $580.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

