Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Increases By 118.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ISDX stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

