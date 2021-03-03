Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $29.67 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 208.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,391 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $462.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.