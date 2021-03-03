Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.77. 119,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 145,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $602.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $85,365.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,121.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 955.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 430.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 327.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 35,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

