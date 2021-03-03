JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Holdings Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,043 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $34,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,249,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,637 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBIN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. 8,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,734. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65.

