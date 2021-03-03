Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,457 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Discovery worth $30,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Discovery by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,656 shares of company stock worth $48,753,613 in the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. 58,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081,435. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.