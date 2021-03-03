Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $22,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NYSEARCA AOA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $65.90. 310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,017. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

