Assetmark Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $32.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,032.23. 24,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,040. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,958.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,722.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

