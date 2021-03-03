Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,560 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $45,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,978,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,659,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,322. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $96.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67.

