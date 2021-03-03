Assetmark Inc. Has $19.83 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 116.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,206,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,174,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,181,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 47,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

