Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.12. 14,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.70 and its 200 day moving average is $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

