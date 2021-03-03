SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 141,754.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274,372 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.89% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $57,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. 19,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,267. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.