Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $27.37 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,737 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $27,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

