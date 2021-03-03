Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 9,435 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CoStar Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.82.

CSGP stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $788.14. The stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,492. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $892.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $872.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

