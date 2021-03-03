Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 51,799 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,799 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $32,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Incyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Incyte by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Incyte by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

