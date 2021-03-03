Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,899 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,899 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.41. 2,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,516. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

