14,137 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $125.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

