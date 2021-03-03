Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

