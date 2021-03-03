Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
Eaton stock opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.
In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
