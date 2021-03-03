StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the January 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,663,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

