Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 351,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after acquiring an additional 293,366 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

TSN stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

