FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 41,871 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,871 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $158.91 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $173.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

