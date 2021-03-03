Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $39.98 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $39,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,867,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.