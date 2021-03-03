Boston Partners Buys 19,763 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $55,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.