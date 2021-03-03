Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $29,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.63.

ROKU opened at $389.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.94. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,204 shares of company stock worth $320,262,789 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.