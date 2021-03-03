Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 152.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,432 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $34,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.90. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

