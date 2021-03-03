Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Trimmed by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $203.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average is $185.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

