Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,843 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 1.40% of Itron worth $54,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 286.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $117.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $120.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

