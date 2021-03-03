Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Allakos Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

