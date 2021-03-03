BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 535 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 688,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,591 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.39. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

