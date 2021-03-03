People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,949 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 234,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $180.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $132.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

