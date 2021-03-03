Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Altria Group by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

