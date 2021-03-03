REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,403. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

