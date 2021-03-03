Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

