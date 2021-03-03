People s United Financial Inc. Sells 4,959 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.10.

AWK stock opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

