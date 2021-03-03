BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 22,303 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Byline Bancorp worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 174,136 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $789.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

