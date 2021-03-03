Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of -0.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

