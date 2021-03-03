Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Trading Up 5.9%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 2,685,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,961,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.