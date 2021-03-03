FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Raised by Analyst

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03).

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 33,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,504. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.