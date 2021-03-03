MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) rose 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 934,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 832,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

