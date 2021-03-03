Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) were up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 381,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 667,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on WISA shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

