Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.35 and a 200 day moving average of $236.29. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

